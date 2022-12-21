Dubai Police releases updated list of speed limits on Dubai roads

Dubai: The Dubai Police has released updated list of speed limits on Dubai roads. The Dubai Police have a section on their website that details the speed limits on various roads. As per the latest update, the limits range from 60 to 120kmph. On the Mohamed Bin Zayed and Emirates roads, the speed limit remains 110kmph, while on several internal roads, it is set at 70kmph.

These are the latest speed limits on the roads: