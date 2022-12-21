Health Minister writes to Rahul Gandhi, ‘Postpone Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid rules can’t be met.’

Regarding Covid requirements in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday.

Of the midst of an increase in Covid cases in China and East Asia, the health minister has issued a directive. In a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, Mandaviya urged them to carefully abide by the Covid rules and utilise masks and hand sanitizer during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

‘Only immunised individuals should take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ The letter warned, ‘Follow Covid guidelines or Yatra will be suspended.’

The Union Health Minister also asked that the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking into account the public health emergency, if adhering to COVID protocol was not practicable.

On Wednesday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived in Haryana. Following the ceremony to transfer the flag, the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party began again from Patan Udaipuri in Nuh, Haryana. Around 10:30 am, the yatra would stop in Firozpur Jhirka Mandi after 4 hours of walking. At 3:30 PM, the yatra will begin once more.

On Friday, the 12th day of the Rajasthan phase of the march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, it reached the milestone of 100 days.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra currently resides in Haryana after previously travelling through sections of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. Jammu and Kashmir will be where it all ends.