India resumes e-visa processing for Canadian passport holders

New Delhi: India resumed E-visa processing for Canadian passport holders. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa announced this.

Canadian passport-holders who wish to visit India for tourism, business, medical or conference purposes, can now apply for the visa at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html

Travellers not qualifying for the e-visa are advised to apply for a paper visa on www.blsindia-canada.com. This process is also applicable to Laissez-passer travel document holders.

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in the UK announced that the e-visa facility has been restored for British citizens who plan to travel to India.