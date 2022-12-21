Intense fog Causes Pile-Up On Lucknow-Gorakhpur Highway, Causing Several Injuries

Due to poor visibility brought on by dense fog on Wednesday, a pileup involving many vehicles on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur National Highway resulted in at least 11 injuries, informed the police.

In the GIDA neighbourhood of this city, a bus toppled after colliding with a truck, causing a pileup of more than 12 other cars.

After learning of the occurrence, authorities raced to the scene and transported the injured people to a hospital.

In addition to passengers of the bus suffering minor injuries, accident victims in automobiles behind this bus also sustained injuries. According to police, no causality has been identified to now.

Neha Bandhu, a joint magistrate, claimed that the road had been made passable.

Two people were killed and 15 injured in separate accidents the day before in various areas of Uttar Pradesh due to poor visibility brought on by strong fog.

Due to an increase in accidents caused by fog, the state government on Tuesday decided to suspend running highway buses at night. In order to protect passenger safety, online reservations for night services will likewise be suspended for the ensuing month.