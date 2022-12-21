Intense fog covers Delhi, affecting trains and flights, low temperatures bring chill to North India

According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) at 5:30 am on Wednesday fell to 500 metres, bringing the third consecutive morning of dense fog and bitter cold to Delhi.

On Wednesday morning, the IMD reported that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and portions of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were all covered in a dense to very dense layer of fog. Poor visibility was caused by the dense fog in a number of cities.

3D INSAT RAPID The dense fog layer continued across Haryana from Punjab and northwest Rajasthan to east UP, as seen in the satellite imagery below. The fog layer is located under a the grey circled cloud patch over the centre of West UP that is made up of medium and high clouds connected to the westerly trough at the middle tropospheric level.