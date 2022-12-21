Know all about ‘ Vaginismus’

A healthy sexual relationship helps to improve both the body and the mind and makes the daily life of individuals enjoyable and stress-free. Therefore, it is essential to find and solve sexual problems.

Both men and women may experience some pain during the initial stages of sexual intercourse. It is relatively more common in women. But if the pain persists during sex and even after sex then it is problem. If women experience pain during sex, it is most likely part of a condition called ‘Vaginismus’.

Vaginismus is the involuntary tensing or contracting of muscles around the vagina. Women experience it at the start of sex. Vaginismus symptoms may appear during the late teen years or early adulthood when a person has sex for the first time.

Also Read: Popular sex myths busted

According to the UK National Health Services (NHS), there is no exact cause of vaginismus. However, some factors point to this. These are added below:-

1) Fear that the vaginal opening is too small.

2) Because the first sexual experience is frightening.

3) Poor understanding of sex and sense of guilt.

4) Being affected by any kind of health problem.

5) Anxiety disorders.

6) Childbirth injuries, such as vaginal tears.

Signs of vaginismus include:

Discomfort or pain during vaginal penetration.

Inability to have sex or have a pelvic exam due to vaginal muscle spasms or pain.

Painful intercourse.

Vaginismus’ should never be considered a very serious problem. It is curable with treatment. Lifestyle changes such as therapy and exercise can also be part of its treatment. Kegels, vaginal dilators and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can help relax muscles and stop spasms.