Ladakh Bhuddhist Association says, China can’t choose next Dalai Lama

When they passed a resolution on Tuesday asking for no interference in the death of the 14th Dalai Lama and the selection of the next, the Ladakh Buddhist Association stood with an Indian Buddhist group.

In a resolution, the Indian Himalayan Council of the Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) stated that ‘the people of the Himalayas will never accept it, never pay devotional obeisance to such a political appointee, and publicly denounce such move by anyone’ if the People’s Republic of China selects a candidate for the Dalai Lama.

The one-page resolution stated: ‘The philosophy of the principle of life after death and the system of recognising reincarnated spiritual beings is a religious practise unique to Nalanda Buddhism.’

‘No government or any individual has the right to interfere in this matter,’ it added. The resolution emphasised that Gaden Phodang’s institution is the only source of information regarding the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation.

It stated that nobody, not even China, should impede such a sacred and devotional process.

The resolution adopted on Tuesday at the 2nd governing council meeting of the organisation is all the more significant in light of the possibility that China’s communist government could interfere with the tradition and choose its own Dalai Lama.