Microsoft Teams Premium is currently in preview and includes an AI power feature.

On December 16, Microsoft revealed the preview of the AI-powered Microsoft Team premium feature. Commercial customers can now access it. The tech juggernaut announced its deployment for December in October at the Ignite event 2022.

In a blog post, the business stated that it is ‘pleased to announce’ that Microsoft Teams Premium is now ‘broadly accessible for preview as a restricted trial for our commercial customers via the Microsoft 365 admin centre.’

The standard version of Microsoft’s video conferencing platform comes with personalization, AI capability, and security settings as part of the recently released premium AI-powered Microsoft Teams, which offers a free 30-day demo.

The features of live translations, insightful meeting summaries, and security-assuring meetings with end-to-end encryption are also highlighted in this preview.

According to the business in a blog post, Teams Premium includes advanced webinar features with a custom logo, manual approvals, registration waitlist, registration date & time limit, presenter profile, and a virtual green room.

According to the survey, Teams Premium helps companies manage sophisticated virtual appointments in B2C environments through SMS notifications, branded lobbies, scheduled and on-demand appointment queues, and analytics.