Millie Bobby Brown aka Enola Holmes faces criticism offline for kissing Louis Partridge without consent

‘Enola Holmes 2’ may have received great reviews on the OTT service Netflix, but Millie Bobby Brown, the movie’s star actress and co-producer, is getting flak offline for her behind-the-scenes antics.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Sherlock Holmes’s sister Enola Holmes while Lord Tewkesbury, Enola’s love interest, was portrayed by Louis Partridge.

Brown has drawn criticism for her actions with Partridge on site.

Brown recalled a scene in the movie where Enola gives Tewkesbury a passionate kiss in an interview with Netflix that was posted on the service’s TikTok account. In reality, Brown had planted the kiss without Partridge’s understanding, and the latter was appropriately taken aback by the action. Brown referred to her co-actor’s respose as ‘very cute’ in the interview.

In response to the interview, professional intimacy coordinator Jessica Steinrock filmed a TikTok criticising Brown’s sudden kiss, saying that while Brown and Partridge likely have a good rapport, Brown still kissed him without his consent. She also added that it’s little things like surprise kisses that can escalate over time.

Users on TikTok seemed to be divided over Brown’s interview and Steinrock’s video.

While some termed the intimacy coordinator’s video as an overreaction, others agreed that if a surprise kiss were to happen like this in any other profession, it certainly wouldn’t be so readily accepted.