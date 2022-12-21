Police find the kidnapped Jammu and Kashmir girl in Pune and arrests the suspect.

According to authorities, a little girl who was purportedly abducted from the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir last month was found in Pune and her kidnapper was apprehended.

On November 16, the girl had gone missing. Her family members started looking for her after she didn’t come home from school, but they were unable to find the girl. They claimed that her father complained to the Bari Brahmana police station.

The girl had been abducted by an unnamed person, it was determined during the inquiry, and a kidnapping case was filed.

Finally, they claimed, she was found in Pune, Maharashtra, and the kidnapper, Mahendra Nishad of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, was taken into custody.

The girl was reunited with her parents after completing all legal procedures, they claimed, adding that more investigation was in progress.