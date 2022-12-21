Reliance Jio launches 5G services in this city in Kerala

Kochi: Reliance Jio has launched 5G services in Kochi City and Guruvayur Temple premises. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched Jio 5G Powered Wi-Fi services, digitally from Trivandrum, for an event organised in Kochi.

Reliance had announced that it would make 5G available in all taluks of the country by December-end. Reliance Jio Infocomm, , is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The company earlier announced that it is the only operator to provide its 5G services across the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.