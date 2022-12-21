Suvendu Adhikari says, bulldozers will run in Bengal as in UP

According to Bengal’s opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, bulldozers will operate in West Bengal similarly to Uttar Pradesh. He made the comment while criticising the Trinamool Congress, which is currently in power, in front of a crowd in his hometown Kanthi today.

‘The BJP government will come to power after winning the elections. A nationalist government will come in Bengal. There will be a double engine government. Bulldozers will run in Bengal like in Uttar Pradesh,’ he said.

During the rally in Kanthi, Subhendu Adhikari’s ‘December Mystery’ was made public. Adhikari asserted that he never predicted that the government would be overthrown in December.

‘I mentioned three important dates in December. I never said that we would change the government. Do you want the MLAs to topple the government? Or should the BJP come to power after winning the polls?’ he asked.

Adhikari recently heightened the political fervour in the state by announcing three dates in December (12, 14 and 21), claiming these days will see significant developments.

The Nandigram MLA predicted major events for next year while addressing the rally. Days will change, Adhikari said without going into further detail, ‘Days will change. The month will change. But the year will not change.’