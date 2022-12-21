The toll due to landslide at an unauthorised campsite in Malaysia climbs up to 25 including eight children

The death toll from the Malaysian landslide at an unauthorised camping has reached 25, including eight children. Officials claim that on Tuesday night, the remains of a small child were found.

According to a report by news agency AFP, local police commander Suffian Abdullah stated on Wednesday that the youngster was discovered five meters below and that she was thought to be between the ages of six and ten.

The victim was discovered wearing pink pyjama bottoms and a pink top, which the police chief described during a press conference. The dead toll now stands at 25.

The landslide, which occurred in the early hours of December 16, hit the campsite located at an organic farm near Batang Kali in Selangor state, just north of Malaysia’s capital city Kuala Lumpur.

A day later, the fire and rescue department’s state director said that the landslide came down from an estimated height of 30 meters above the campsite, and covered an area of about one acre.

Eight people are still reported to be missing and more than 600 personnel from teams led by the fire and rescue department and the police force are involved in the search and rescue operations.