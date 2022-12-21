The UP government has allocated Rs 4.73 crore to give cash rewards to Class 10 and Class 12 outstanding students!

The UP government has made the decision to give cash prizes to the state’s best Class 10 and Class 12 students. For the same, Rs 4.73 crore has been set aside. Top scorers in high school or intermediate board exams may be from the UP board, Sanskrit Education Board, CISCE, or CBSE.

For placing first at the state level, 148 students from the CBSE board would receive awards, and 1549 students from the UP board would receive Rs 2100 apiece.

Mahendra Dev, the director of secondary education, has announced a budget of Rs 4.73 crore for the cash prizes, broken down by district.

The budget for the award has reportedly already been allotted, despite it being unclear when and how it would be presented.

25 deserving students from Lucknow would earn Rs 1 lakh each out of a maximum budget of Rs 29 lakhs.

Twenty UP board students would receive Rs 2100 each if they place first in their districts.

Students from Ballia would receive Rs. 24.62 lakhs. Students in Prayagraj will receive Rs. 12.57 lakhs, while those in Kanpur Nagar will receive Rs. 14.74 lakhs.

The unexpected news of cash prizes has given Uttar Pradesh’s board exam candidates more confidence.