UAE announces holiday for private sector employees on January 1

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced that Sunday, January 1, 2023, will be an official paid holiday in the UAE for all private sector employees. The holiday was announced in accordance with the UAE Cabinet decision on approved official holidays for government and private sectors.

The following is the full list of holidays for next year:

Gregorian New Year: January 1

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3

Arafah Day: Dhul Hijjah 9

Eid Al Adha: Dhul Hijjah 10-12

Hijri New Year: July 21

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29

UAE National Day: December 2-3

Some of the holidays mentioned in the list are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar. Their corresponding Gregorian dates will depend on moon-sighting.