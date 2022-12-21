Urafi Javed detained in Dubai for publicly shooting in ‘revealing’ outfit : Report

Social media star and fashion influencer Urfi Javed, who stands out for her sartorial choices, reportedly got detained in UAE on Tuesday. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame was reportedly in Dubai for some personal time off but got into a hustle for her choice of clothing.

Urfi Javed was reportedly in the land of the Arabs for a vacation with her close friends. According to several media reports, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed was shooting a video in Dubai in a ‘revealing outfit’, because of which the authorities detained her. Reports from India Today further claimed that Urfi Javed is being questioned by the authorities over the revealing outfit that she wore during a shoot. The authorities from Dubai or Javed’s team have refrained from issuing an official statement on the incident till now.

Urfi Javed is fairly known in India because of her DIY outfits and her racy Instagram posts. While many have criticized some of the outlandish outfits worn by her in the past, she has often defended herself against trolls and those who question her clothing choices. Notably, Javed herself had said that she was not allowed to travel to the United Arab Emirates due to some discrepancies in her passport.

Urfi revealed that she does not have the last name on her passport, which is why she cannot travel to UAE. Urfi Javed had said that Air India and Al Express did not allow passport holders with no last name to travel to UAE and that she only had the name ‘Uorfi’ written on her passport.