23 people have been charged in the 2021 Chhatisgarh Maoist Attack Case.

An official announced on Thursday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 23 suspects in the Maoist attack case in which 22 members of the security forces were slain in Chhattisgarh last year.

According to an NIA spokeswoman, more than 35 other people were hurt in the attack on April 3 of last year near Tekalgudiyam hamlet in the Tarrem police station of the Bijapur district.

The case was initially reported to Tarrem police station, and on June 5 of this year, the NIA re-reported it.

Investigations showed that the suspects, who are CPI-Maoist members, planned to carry out terrorist attacks, and that their armed cadres attacked the combined security forces of the CRPF, CoBRA, DRG, and state police with heavy fire from automatic weapons and barrel grenade launchers (BGL).

‘They also kidnapped Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a CoBRA jawan, and stole his weapon. The investigations also showed that the CPI (Maoisttactical )’s counteroffensive campaign (TCOC) was behind the ambush and assault on the police party and security officers,’ according to the spokeswoman.

The official claimed that the NIA investigations had discovered the senior CPI(Maoist) leaders’ involvement in the heinous assault on the members of the security forces.

According to the spokesman, the defendants were charged under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.