After court’s objection, Jacqueline Fernandez withdrew her request to travel abroad

The court objected to actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s prayers, so she withdrew her plea for permission to travel abroad. The actress’s attorney informed the courts on Monday that she was eager to travel to Bahrain to see her ailing mother, but the court advised her against doing so because the case was at a ‘crucial stage.’

The hearing relates to the accusation that Jacqueline Fernandez is a party to the Rs 215 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress’s attorney revealed to the court during the hearing earlier today that her mother had a stroke in December 2021 and was ‘very ill.’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer responded to the court’s question by stating that the actress already had a visa and that her parents reside in the country. The court disagreed with her plea, stating that the hearing was currently of the utmost importance.

‘I know this is an emotional issue but this case is at a crucial stage,’ the court said. The actress’s lawyer tried to get approval for the trip by stating that Jacqueline Fernandez would return by January 5 and that the next hearing date was January 6.

‘Will not miss the hearing. Secondly, I’m accused No. 10. On the 6th of January, accused No. 1 will start the argument about the charge. It will take time for my turn to come,’ the actress told the court.

‘You’ve tried to approach govt agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to get permission to travel. It seems like you wanted to get a cooling effect. Under what process did you approach the ED for travel permission?’ the court asked.

The central probe agency’s counsel opposed the actress’ request to travel and suggested that it might be difficult to bring her back to India because she is a foreigner as well. Jacqueline Fernandez was born into a mixed-race family of Sri Lankan, Malaysian, and Canadian ancestry. She was raised in Bahrain.