Banks to remain shut for 14 days next month: Full list

New Delhi: New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain shut for 13 days in January, 2023. This includes all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Also Read: UAE based money transfer and exchange company launches lucky draw

Full list of bank holidays:

January 1, 2023 (Sunday): New Year Bank Holiday and Sunday Bank Holiday

January 2, 2023 (Monday): New Year Bank Celebration – Mizoram

January 5, 2023 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – Haryana and Rajasthan

January 8, 2023 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

January 11, 2023 (Wednesday): Missionary Day – Mizoram

January 14, 2023 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday

January 15, 2023 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

January 22, 2023 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday

January 23, 2023 (Monday): Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti – Tripura and West Bangal

January 25, 2023 (Wednesday): State Day – Himachal Pradesh

January 26, 2023 (Thursday): Republic Day

January 28, 2023 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

January 29, 2023 (Sunday): Weekend Bank Holiday

January 31, 2023 (Monday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi – Assam