CBSE curriculum introduced in Puducherry schools:Tamil will no longer be mandatory

A Namassivayam, the Union Territory’s Minister of Education, EB, and Home, announced that CBSE syllabus would be implemented in Puducherry’s public schools.

‘We have decided to start the process of integrating the CBSE curriculum in public schools. The government education department and CBSE board must provide us permission’ Namassivayam said.

However, when he indicated that Tamil would be an optional language, controversy erupted.

‘Tamil is an optional language that you can study. Anyone who wants to can learn,’ Namassivayam remarked.

He clarified that many students had left the Tamil medium and joined the CBSE board because they had to take the rigorous NEET and JEE exams after attending the state board.