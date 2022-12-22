Delhi CM says, No need to worry, prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

The new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is increasing the number of cases in many nations, has not yet been found in Delhi, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who added that his administration is fully prepared to handle any situation.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said that XBB, which has so far been found in 92% of samples, is the dominant sub-variant in Delhi.

In response to an increase in cases across many nations, Kejriwal called a meeting at his residence to discuss the Covid situation.

2,500 tests are currently being performed, but if there is an increase in Covid cases, this number could reach 100,000.

‘8,000 beds are available for Covid patients. We had 25,000 beds prepared at its peak, but 36,000 beds could be made available.’

‘The government has also widened the scope of testing and those with SARS and breathing issues are being compulsorily tested using the RT-PCR method,’ he added.

Only 24% of the eligible population, he claimed, had received the precautionary dose, and he urged people to get the vaccine.

There have been some reports of the novel coronavirus’s new variant BF.7, which is thought to be responsible for the increase in Covid cases in some countries.

He responded that they are awaiting Centre’s instructions when asked if there are plans to reinstate the mask mandate.