Devendra Fadnavis is leading a special investigation into the death of former manager of Sushant Rajput.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, announced on Thursday in the state assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be established to look into the death of Disha Salian, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager.

Police claim that on June 8, 2020, Salian (age 28) killed himself by jumping from a tall building in Mumbai’s Malad neighbourhood.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Rajput, 34, was discovered hanged in his Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai flat.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had called for an investigation into Salian’s passing.

‘The Mumbai Police are already handling the case. Those with evidence may present it. A SIT will look into this,’ BJP leader and state home minister Fadnavis announced in the House.

Ajit Pawar, the leader of the opposition, asserted that politics should not be brought into this.

Devendra Fadnavis promised that no one will be singled out for suspicion during the investigation.

The MLAs of the ruling coalition demanded the creation of the SIT to look into Salian’s killing. The subject led to five adjournments of the House.

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister, was reportedly the target.

Bharat Gogavale of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (the Sena group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) and Nitesh Rane of the BJP were the first to bring up the issue in the House.