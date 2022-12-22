Ex-chief minister Charanjit Channi summoned by Punjab court for violating model code

A court in Mansa has summoned former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in relation to a case against him and singer Sidhu Moose Wala for transgressing the model code of conduct. On May 29, 2022, Moose Wala was shot and killed in Mansa.

On January 12, Channi has been requested to appear before the court.

Vijay Singla, the Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate in Mansa, accused Channi and Moose Wala of breaking the code on the final day of the campaign in a police complaint. Elections were held in Punjab earlier this year.