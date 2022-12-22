Exotic Macaw found in Indore moved to zoo following disputed ownership

A local zoo official reported that a rare macaw parrot was discovered abandoned in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with several persons coming forward to claim ownership of the bird.

The official claimed on Wednesday that the local government had saved it and opted to keep the bird in the local zoo until the ownership question is settled.

According to Dr. Uttam Yadav, in-charge of Indore’s Kamla Nehru Zoo, ‘It appears that the blue and golden colour macaw parrot was kept as a pet by someone in the city and the bird flew away from the person’s residence.’

Several persons, according to him, have asserted ownership of the bird.

‘The police and the forest department were notified about the macaw parrot as the argument heated up. It was saved and delivered to the zoo. The bird appeared stressed as a result of individuals trying to grab it,’ added the officer.

According to him, the bird will be kept in the zoo’s secure surroundings until its true owner is discovered.

Exotic parrots cannot be let outside, according to Yadav, because other animals and birds in the area pose a threat to their safety.

He declared, ‘We will give the parrot to the individual who shows the bird’s legitimate documents before us.’