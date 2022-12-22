For making a statement about the Speaker, NCP leader Jayant Patil was expelled from the Maharashtra Assembly.

Jayant Patil, a senior member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was removed from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday due to his alleged disparaging remarks towards Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

For the remainder of the winter session, Patil has been suspended.

After Jayant Patil’s remark caused a commotion in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil moved the suspension motion against him.

A voice vote was used to approve the motion.

Patil was not allowed to re-enter the premises of the Nagpur or Mumbai assembly after his suspension.

Over three decades have passed since Jayant Patil first entered the House.

He leads the state branch of the NCP.

The state legislature’s current session, which started on Monday, will go through December 30.