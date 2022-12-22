Putin intends to send female prisoners to Ukraine, a close acquaintance claims.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the paramilitary mercenary group Wagner Group and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly stated that he intends to send female prisoners to fight in Ukraine.

According to Prigozhin, he is attempting to deploy female prisoners to Ukraine to act as snipers and saboteurs, the New York Post said.

Prigozhin, who also operates a catering business and is known as Putin’s chef, revealed his strategy on Wednesday in a statement issued by the press department of his company.

Putin confidant Vyacheslav Vegner said that he had been approached by a group of female prisoners serving time in a nearby penal colony who were prepared to deploy to Ukraine as doctors, nurses, and communications operators in response to a suggestion made by a lawmaker from the Sverdlovsk region of Russia.

In his response, Prigozhin said that while he ‘completely agrees’ with Vegner’s idea, he believes it falls short.

In his response, he stated that ‘[female prisoners] should serve not just as nurses and communications operators, but also in sabotage units and sniper pairs.’

Everyone is aware that this has been used extensively, he continued. ‘This is the direction we are going in. Although there is opposition, I believe we will succeed.’

The nascent scheme to enlist female inmates in the invasion comes as Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s minister of defence, touted a goal to increase the nation’s military to 1.5 million combat personnel.