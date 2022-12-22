Rahul Gandhi on the Centre’s ‘halt Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Covid is just an excuse

Rahul Gandhi claimed today that the BJP is afraid of the truth about India and is using Covid as a justification to halt the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a day after the Union health ministry wrote to the Congress scion requesting that he suspend the yatra if adhering to Covid norms is not feasible.

It’s a new idea from them (the BJP). They informed me via letter that Covid would arrive and halt the Yatra. These are all justifications for ending this Yatra. The truth from India is a threat to them, claimed Rahul Gandhi.

‘All of them are merely pretexts for ending the yatra. Every justification exists. The truth is that these individuals (the BJP) are terrified. They wish to prevent us. Everyone is frightened by India’s power. Over a hundred days have passed since we started walking. We now have ladies, men, children, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians among us. Gandhi stated that the yatra would travel to Jammu and Kashmir.’

In a letter sent to Rahul Gandhi and the chief minister of Rajasthan on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged them to strictly adhere to the Covid instructions and to utilise masks and hand sanitizer during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The minister noted the public health emergency and added that the yatra should be postponed in the benefit of the country if adhering to Covid guidelines is not feasible.

‘Only immunised individuals should take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Follow Covid guidelines or have Yatra suspended,’ the letter warned.

In response to the letter, the Congress charged that the Centre was targeting the Bharat Jodo Yatra unfairly due to its popularity. The venerable party questioned today whether the health minister wrote to the individuals in charge of planning the BJP’s rallies in Rajasthan and Karnataka.