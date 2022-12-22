SpiceJet deletes the ‘Red-Hot Girls’ tweet after criticism over the ‘sexist’ caption

SpiceJet, a low-cost airline, has removed the Tweet that featured legendary actor Dharmendra and referred to female flight attendants as ‘red hot babes’ from social media.

Spice Jet was asked to take down the tweet that said, ‘Garam-Dharam with our red-hot chicks,’ after the National Commission for Women objected to it.

In the photo, the actor could be seen grinning and posing with three air hostesses wearing their distinctive red and black outfits.

Thanks. Lovely journey with these sweet babies, Dharmendra had also commented on the post. I didn’t realise when we left and when we arrived, pata hi nehin chala kab udey kab pahunch gaye.

Social media users swarmed to the comment area of the image shortly after it drew their attention to denounce the message as ‘sexist’ and ‘inappropriate.’ When the airline referred to its flight attendants as ‘Red-Hot,’ people were offended. @NCWIndia horrible, they are ruining the legends name and reputation with such low dignity post, one person stated in the comments section. They have no regard for the women who work there. Another remarked, ‘SpiceJet, have you gone insane? What exactly are you writing?’