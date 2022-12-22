US couple imprisoned in Uganda gets new charges including death penalty

According to the state prosecutor, a U.S. couple who were arrested in Uganda on suspicion of torturing a 10-year-old boy severely also face accusations of trafficking in aggravated children, which if found guilty carries the death penalty.

Both 32-year-olds, Nicholas Spencer and Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer, have been detained in Uganda since December 9 after being accused of torturing a kid who was residing in their Kampala, Uganda, house under foster care. To that charge, they have entered a not guilty plea.

According to the updated charge sheet obtained by Reuters on Wednesday, the couple has also been accused of ‘aggravated trafficking in children.’ They haven’t yet pleaded guilty to that.

Unidentified counsel for the couple referred to the investigation as a ‘fishing expedition’ by the authorities and claimed that they lacked any supporting evidence, according to Ugandan newspaper the Monitor. According to a report, she stated that the additional allegation ‘doesn’t make sense.’