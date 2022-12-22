WHO says hospitals are filling up fast in the country as rapid cases of Covid are being detected in China

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed alarm over the rapid detection of Covid cases in China and noted that the country’s hospitals are quickly becoming overcrowded.

Despite Beijing officials’ claims that patient numbers are ‘relatively modest,’ Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, told BBC on Wednesday that the intensive care units (ICU) have been busy.

Despite the fact that no Covid deaths were recorded on Wednesday, there have been questions regarding the virus’s true impact.

China has seen an increase in coronavirus cases ever since the strict Covid regulations were eased last week as a result of significant protests.

‘In China, what’s been reported is relatively low numbers of cases in ICUs, but anecdotally ICUs are filling up,’ Ryan was quoted as saying.

‘We’ve been saying this for weeks that this highly infectious virus was always going to be very hard to stop completely, with just public health and social measures.’

It is being reported that the present surge in Covid infections in China is believed to be driven by the BF.7 —a sub-variant of omicron.

The same variant was dominant in the United States and several European countries in October.