An explosion in a brick kiln in Raxaul, Bihar, resulted in up to six fatalities and numerous injuries. The incident happened on Friday night at the Ramgarhwa police station in Raxaul’s Narirgir.

The incident harmed about a dozen of the workers that were on the scene. There are still about 20 persons missing.

A fire department vehicle and at least 10 ambulances have arrived at the scene, and search and rescue efforts are currently being conducted there.