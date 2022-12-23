Aaditya Thackeray on attacks over a Bollywood death: ‘Don’t Give A Dime’

Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena, stated today that he ‘doesn’t give a dime’ about the claims surrounding the passing of Bollywood agent Disha Salian, who served as the talent manager for actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In order to find out why the former Maharashtra minister’s name is associated with Disha Salian’s passing, a BJP leader has ordered a narcoanalysis test be performed on him.

‘I could care less about these accusations. This administration obviously fears a 32-year-old man,’ said Aaditya Thackeray.

On June 8, 2020, Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from 14 stories. Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide one week later on June 15, shocking the entire country.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, announced yesterday that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would look into the death of Disha Salian and made a request for information from the general public.

This week, as members of the ruling Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance requested a probe and targeted the Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, questions and speculations about the deaths that ignited social media once again came to light.

Disha Salian’s passing was brought up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday by members of Eknath Shinde’s party. The issue was subsequently brought up in the Maharashtra assembly.

According to Aaditya Thackeray, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s MLAs were bringing up the issue in order to defend him from accusations of corruption made by the opposition.