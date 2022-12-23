AAP names Shelly Oberoi as their candidate for mayor of Delhi

The nominees for the positions of Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor were revealed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday. Aale Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP Matia Mahal MLA Shoib Iqbal, has been nominated for the position of Deputy Mayor, while Shelly Oberoi has been nominated for the position of Delhi Mayor.

For the first time, Shelly Oberoi ran in the MCD elections from ward 86, East Patel Nagar (New Delhi).

Assistant Professor Oberoi is 39 years old. She won the election in the residence of former Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta. Gupta is a powerful person in the Ward.

In addition to being directly chosen by the people, the mayor is also chosen by elected officials. These representatives comprise not just the recently elected corporators but also the whole college that will choose the Mayor of Delhi, the city’s first citizen.

On January 6, Delhi’s municipal council is expected to pick a new mayor. Only 14 MLAs and 10 MPs will be able to cast ballots during the elections, and the nominated members will not be allowed to vote.