After a fight over ‘going out naked,’ Kashmir Baker kills his mother and neighbours.

In the Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir, a man who is thought to have mental disabilities killed his mother, two neighbours, and injured seven others, informed police on Friday.

This morning in Ashmuqam village, a baker named Javid Ahmad Rather went on the rampage. He began by swinging a cane at his mother Hafiza Begum. She suffered severe injuries and passed away immediately.

The man began attacking everyone in the neighbourhood as neighbours rushed to the aid of the family being attacked by their son.

The brutal assault by the man also resulted in the deaths of two other victims, Mohammad Amin Shah and Ghulam Nabi Khadim.

A police crew arrived on the scene right after after the incident. A case has been made and the accused has been taken into custody.

Javid attempted to go outside naked, according to a neighbour. Hafiza Begum, however, made an effort to stop him from leaving the house.

‘He seemed to be angry about it. He began by attacking anybody who stood in his way before turning his attention to his mother,’ claimed neighbourhood neighbour and prominent local politician Altaf Ahmad Kaloo.

Javid was reportedly caught by the authorities in Pahalgam yesterday when he was wandering the market naked.