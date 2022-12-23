After receiving bail, Umar Khalid leaves Tihar Prison to attend his sister’s wedding

According to prison officials speaking to ANI, Umar Khalid left Tihar jail on Friday after receiving bail so he could attend his sister’s wedding. Khalid was given a seven-day interim bail by a Delhi court so that he could attend his sister’s wedding. The order states that he must hand himself in on December 30.

Umar Khalid and a number of other people were charged with violating the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly planning the riots in Northeast Delhi in February 2020 that resulted in 53 fatalities and over 700 injuries.

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) had erupted in violence.

In one of the cases connected to the 2020 riots, Delhi’s Karkardooma court cleared Khalid and fellow United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi earlier this month. In this case, the two were released on bail, but they were required to stay in jail in connection with other cases.

The Delhi High Court rejected Khalid’s request for bail in October, stating that the anti-CAA and NRC protests were presumptively planned at various conspiratorial meetings that Khalid had attended.