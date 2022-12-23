An incensed father in Kerala sets fire to the bakery as the owner attempts to molest his young daughter.

After setting a bakery on fire close to Cheranallur in the Ernakulam district, a man was taken into custody by the Kerala police. According to reports, he was enraged after the shop owner allegedly tried to molest his young daughter.

A 13-year-old girl went to Kannan alias Baburaj’s (57) bakery in Cheranallur’s Vishnupuram neighbourhood on Tuesday night. When she got home, she told her parents that the shopkeeper had attempted to seize her.

Madhyamam daily reported that, the girl’s father arrived at the bakery at around 8:00 p.m. and set the bakery on fire after becoming furious over the shocking experience his daughter had to go through. The man used gasoline to ignite the shop, which eventually burned down partially.

Later, the police arrested the bakery owner and the girl’s father on separate charges and took them both into custody. In accordance with the POCSO Act, Baburaj was reportedly charged.

A sexagenarian was detained earlier this month in Chittur, Palakkad district, for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. In the village of Vandipalayam, the accused Rajagopal (60) worked as a bus assistant for a school bus.

By promising to accompany the young girl, a student at the school, to a movie performance, Rajagopal enticed her. During class hours, the girl followed him to a Chittur theatre. When the screening started, he made an attempt to assault the girl sexually.

His attempt, however, was thwarted by someone else who was there in the theatre. The theatre staff was promptly informed, and they turned over the accused to the police.