At least they won’t play politics with you: after being rejected, Shardul Thakur likes a controversial tweet.

India is playing Bangladesh in a two-match Test series after losing the three-match ODI series. The visiting team, who outscored the home team by a significant 188 runs in the first game, is currently ahead in the second Test match as well. In Chhatogram, India played with three spinners due to the Bangladeshi wickets’ favourable spinner conditions.

The team management decided to start Jaydev Unadkat instead of Kuldeep Yadav in the second Test match. The addition of Unadkat also resulted in Shardul Thakur’s benching. Shardul also sat on the bench for the first Test game.

The all-around player has liked a few contentious tweets, which suggests that he is furious about being neglected. The cricketer liked a user’s tweet that said Shardul’s absence may have political motivations. Shardul liked a different tweet in which a user expressed their opinion that Twitter trends have an impact on the team selection.

Shardul was a regular part of the playing XI in Test cricket while not being a regular in the playing XI for white-ball cricket. But in both Test matches, he was surprisingly passed over for a spot in the starting XI.