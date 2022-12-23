Bharati Airtel introduces 5G services in this city

Mumbai: Leading internet and teleocm service provider in the country, Bharati Airtel launched its 5G services in Visakhapatnam. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

The service will be available at Dwarkanagar, Beach Road, Dhaba gardens, Maddilapalem, Waltair Uplands, Purna Market, Gajuwaka JN, MVP Colony, Ramnagar, Railway station road, Tenneti Nagar and a few other locations.

Earlier the service provider introduced the services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat and in Imphal in Manipur.The 5G services are currently operational at SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, Pethapur and other key locations in Gandhinagar town. The 5G services are currently operational at Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and other select locations in Imphal.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.