Breaking News; Drugs, arms smuggling attempt foiled by BSF drone; Report

On Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab prevented Pakistan from using a drone to smuggle narcotics and weapons across the border.

In the vicinity of Mullakot village in the Amritsar district, the BSF said that its soldiers stationed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a flying object from Pakistan into Indian territory.

The soldiers attempted to shoot at the drone as part of the training. A perimeter was placed around the location, and the police and other security organisations were notified.

One drone (a hexacopter) in damaged condition was found by the BSF personnel during the search in the fields outside the boundary fence.