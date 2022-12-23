British Prime Minister Sunak names ethics adviser after six-month hiatus

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak named Laurie Magnus, chairman of Historic England, to the position of independent adviser on ministers’ interests, filling a vacancy created by the June departure of Boris Johnson’s ethical adviser.

Filling the position had been a priority, according to Sunak, who took office as prime minister in October with a promise to uphold ‘integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level,’ saying doing so would help to ensure standards were upheld and the public could have faith in the government.

A month after stating that Johnson, who was penalised for attending a party during the COVID-19 national lockdown, must explain why he believed he had not violated the ministerial code, ethics adviser Christopher Geidt resigned.

Magnus has worked in the financial services sector for more than 40 years and specialises in audit, compliance, and corporate governance. He has been in charge of Historic England, a government organisation that aids in the preservation of historical sites, since 2013.