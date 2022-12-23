British singer Rex Orange County is free as all six charges of sexual assault against him have been dropped

Rex Orange County, a British singer, is now free after all six sexual assault accusations against him were withdrawn.

Rex Orange County, also known as Alexander O’Connor, was charged with sexually assaulting a woman six times in London over the course of two days in June. The musician was released on unconditional bail after entering a not guilty plea to each of the six counts.

After the accusations, investigations continued. ‘There is no justification in this case coming to trial,’ the singer remarked at the time. The accuser’s story, which was refuted by the witness testimony and the video evidence, was the only thing used to support Rex County’s case.

In a statement, the singer said, ‘Not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges. I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.’

Rex Orange County is most famous for his 2017 hits ‘Best Friend’ and ‘Loving Is Easy.’