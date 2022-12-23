Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down sharply in the Kerala market today. Price of the yellow metal slipped below Rs 40,000 mark today. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,760, lower by Rs 440 per 8 gram. Price of yellow metal gained by Rs 520 per 8 gram in last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.14% or Rs 74 at Rs 54,447 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained 0.37% or Rs 254 at Rs 68,774 per kg.

Also Read: Direct tax collection rises by 20% till December 17

In the international markets, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $1,792.80 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,801.80. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $23.63, platinum gained 0.3% to $980.01 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,683.21.