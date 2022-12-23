Farooq Abdullah on the ‘Pathaan’ controversy: ‘Does the saffron colour just belong to Hindus?’

Farooq Abdullah, head of the National Conference (NC), questioned on Friday whether Hindus are the owners of the saffron colour. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir made the statement in response to the controversy surrounding the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starring film ‘Pathaan’.

‘Wearing saffron-colored clothing in Shah Rukh Khan’s newest movie caused criticism (Pathaan). Does this imply that green belongs to Muslims and saffron to Hindus? This is what? Do Muslims own an ox while Hindus own a cow?’ Abdullah enquired.

The controversy surrounding Pathaan’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ began after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra complained about the song’s use of saffron costumes.

Insisting that the problematic sequences be removed, the minister threatened to have the movie banned in Madhya Pradesh.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing organisation, also sharply disapproved of Deepika Padukone’s saffron attire and several parts in the song.

The group wanted immediate adjustments to the song and the movie in order to express their discontent.

Additionally, a formal complaint was sent to the Mumbai Police requesting the filing of a FIR in relation to the movie’s song’s use of the saffron colour.

According to a representative, a complaint was made on Saturday against the director, producer, and Deepika Padukone for utilising the colour saffron on purpose to offend people’s religious feelings.