Ferrari World Abu Dhabi announces opening date of Mission Ferrari

Abu Dhabi : Popular tourist attraction in the UAE, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will introduce a new world’s most immersive mega-coaster ride. The ride named Mission Ferrari will be opened to visitors from January 12, 2023.

Lucky Annual Pass Holders will be able to enjoy exclusive access from January 5, 2023, prior to the launch of Mission Ferrari. Mission Ferrari will provide a multisensory 5D rollercoaster experience that includes the world’s first sideways coaster drop.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is located on Yas Island. It hosts several family-friendly rides and attractions. It is just minutes away from Yas Waterworld (the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark), Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi (the world’s largest indoor theme park) and CLYMB Abu Dhabi (the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub).