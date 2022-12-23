Five-year-old kidnapped and raped in Delhi; Women’s panel notifies police

On December 21, a 5-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted when she was playing close to her home in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy neighbourhood.

When the girl was found at a neighbouring park on Thursday morning, the situation came to light. She is receiving treatment at the hospital after being admitted.

Police have opened an investigation in the interim using the POCSO Act and IPC provisions.

The accused are being sought after.

On Wednesday night, the girl was kidnapped when she was playing close to her home. Additionally, police looked through the CCTV tape, which showed the offender removing the girl from his lap.

She was later found early on Thursday morning in a neighbouring park.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) immediately notified the Delhi Police to make an arrest of the suspect once the incidence came to light.

Swati Maliwal, the head of DCW, sent a message in Hindi on Twitter that reads, ‘In Delhi, a 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted. The child was found close to the lake, and she was abducted from the front of her home in Bhalswa Dairy. She recently underwent surgery in a hospital. She is with my team. We’ve given the Delhi Police notice so they can apprehend the offenders right away!’ (sic)