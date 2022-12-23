French serial killer, Charles Sobhraj, also known as the ‘Bikini Killer’ released from Nepali prison

According to an AFP story, French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, widely known as the ‘Bikini Killer,’ has been freed from a Nepali prison.

After receiving a life sentence in 2003, the Nepalese Supreme Court on Wednesday approved the release of Sobhraj.

Sobhraj was supposed to be freed on Thursday, but the pre-release procedures, which included a health checkup, took longer than planned.

‘He will be taken to immigration, where it will then be decided what to do next. He wants to have treatment at the Gangalal hospital since he has a cardiac condition,’ the reporting officer told the media

Born to Vietnamese and Indian parents, Charles Sobhraj was suspected of killing more than 20 individuals across Asia. His modus operandi was to charm and befriend his victims, who were then strangled, beaten or burned.