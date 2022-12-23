Government has recommended people to wear masks, not yet compulsory

As India records 163 new instances of Covid while China experiences an explosive rise in cases, the Union government will not make the mask essential for the time being. People have been urged to wear masks and adhere to Covid protocols as part of the advisory, but for the time being, the mask requirement will not be enforced.

According to the latest statistics from the Union Health Ministry, which was updated on Friday, India recorded 163 new coronavirus infections in the previous day, while the number of active cases dropped to 3,380. The total for the Covid case was 4.46 crore.

Sources in the health ministry claims that, the number of Covid infections in the nation has steadily decreased over the past eight months. Since there was less testing, the positive rate was 0.14%.

According to ministry sources, there are currently no active instances in up to four Union Territories and states, and the Center is emphasising preventative dose to avoid a Covid rise. Even though 220 crore booster doses have been given thus far, just 27% of people have received the recommended vaccines.

A total of 60% of individuals in the 60+ age range require preventive doses. 78% of those between the ages of 18 and 59 have not yet received a booster shot.

The national Covid recovery rate has risen to 98.80%, while the number of active cases represent only 0.1% of all infections, according to the health ministry.