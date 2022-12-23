Holiday travel of millions of Americans threatened by the Arctic ‘bomb cyclone’

In advance of what may be one of the coldest Christmas Days ever, a dangerously chilly air mass engulfed much of the United States on Thursday, and millions of Americans’ travel plans were in jeopardy.

The approaching storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, up to 2 inches (5 cm) of rain followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 60 mph (100 kph), and bitter cold as far south as the Mexican border. All of these conditions were forecast to occur before the holiday weekend.

A bomb cyclone, a type of weather phenomena, was anticipated to form from a ‘rapidly developing low-pressure’ system, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), as the storm developed over the Great Lakes on Thursday.

According to the weather service, the cyclone could produce wind gusts of 60 mph (97 kph), howling snowfall of half an inch (1.25 cm) per hour, and near-zero visibility from the inner Northeast to the Upper Midwest.