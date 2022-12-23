Indian wrestler Antim Panghal nominated for United World Wrestling Rising Star of the Year

New Delhi: India’s women wrestler Antim Panghal has been nominated for the honour of United World Wrestling Rising Star of the Year. In addition to Panghal, the 5 women wreslters were nominated for the award. This include Nonoka Ozaki of Japan, Amit Elor of the USA, Emma Malmgren of Sweden and Andreea Ana of Romania.

Earlier the United World Wrestling announced that India will host Asian Wrestling Championships 2023. The event will take place between March 28 to April 2 in New Delhi.The Championship will feature men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle, and men’s Greco-Roman divisions. The wrestlers participating in this tournament will receive ranking points, which will be used to set their seedings for the World Championships. The World Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 16 to 24.