JD(U) minister says, Sanjay Jaiswal, Vijay Sinha caused breakup of Bihar NDA coalition

The NDA alliance in Bihar broke up in August of this year, according to Bihar Power Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and BJP state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal and Speaker of the Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha.

‘The NDA alliance in Bihar was broken by Sanjay Jaiswal and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and now both of them are shouting. In the Nitish Kumar administration, Vijay Kumar Sinha served as a minister. He ought to release his performance evaluation from that time. When the BJP is in power, they do nothing but scream and shout, and when they are in opposition, they do the same’ Minister for the JD (U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav said.

After the NDA government in Bihar fell, Bijendra Yadav criticised the BJP for raising a fuss in the region.

The state was in good shape four months ago, but over the last four months, Yadav claimed, everything has gotten worse.